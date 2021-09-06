Union City Police Called to Investigate Theft

Union City police were called to investigate stolen items from a residence.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to 1304 South Miles Street, where they spoke with Robert Terrell.

Terrell told officers he discovered his Honda 2.5 horse power presser washer and attachments, along with a Stihl or Echo chain saw, missing from the backyard shed.

Terrell said the last time they were seen was on August 28th.

Anyone with any information about the theft, or the location of the items, is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip-Line.