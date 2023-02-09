Union City Police Called to Investigate Vandalism at Baptist Memorial Hospital

Union City police were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital to investigate vandalism.

Reports said an officer met with maintenance employee Mike Petty, who showed a two-to-three foot cut in roof material on the lower roof section.

Petty also showed the officer an HVAC unit, that was discovered open with multiple wires cut, and some completely severed.

Police reports said damage was also discovered to insulation on part of the duct work.

The value of the damage was to be determined, after needed repairs were made to the vandalized property.