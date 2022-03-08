Union City Police Called to Pit Bull Dog Attack

Multiple police officers were called to the scene of a vicious dog complaint in Union City.

Police reports said an officer was first called to a home on North Cheatam Street, where bystanders were pointing to the residence of the dog.

Reports said the officer heard a female screaming and made entry into the home.

When inside the residence, the officer saw a large pit bull dog attacking another dog, and chasing after 60 year old Kay Edgin.

The officer deployed multiple attempts with his Taser to subdue the dog, with additional officers arriving with a catch pole to help secure the animal.

After the pit bull was taken to Union City Animal Control, Ms. Edgin told officers the smaller dog was killed in the attack.

She also stated the pit bull attacked her with a bite to the hand, and attempts to bite her in the throat.