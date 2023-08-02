Union City Police Charge 16-Year Old Juvenile in Shooting of Innocent Victim

Union City police say a recent shooting resulted in injuries to an innocent victim.

Last Wednesday afternoon, officers were dispatched to an area of East Main Street and South Miles, in reference to an individual who had been shot.

At the scene, police located 56 year old Patrick Cobb, who was laying in a yard with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Reports said Cobb told officers he was standing in the yard, when a group of juveniles ran by, and he was then struck by the gunfire.

An investigation by Union City police revealed the juveniles were running from a 16-year old male, after a fight behind the Beehive convenience store.

When chasing after the juveniles, reports said the 16 year old fired one round from a .9-milimeter handgun, which struck Cobb.

Police later arrested the 16-year old on Melrose Street, and charged him with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a stolen firearm.

Reports said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending against others involved.