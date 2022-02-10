Union City Police Charge Two With Theft at Wal-Mart

Court dates now await two people charged with shoplifting at Wal-Mart in Union City.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to the West Reelfoot Avenue location, after 49 year old Teddy Hatley Jr., of Hornbeak, and 39 year old Crystal Dianne Flowers, of Tiptonville, were seen not scanning all items during self checkout.

Reports said just over $113 in women’s makeup was not scanned and was recovered.

Both Hatley and Flowers were issued misdemeanor citations for theft of property, and given court dates in Obion County General Sessions Court for February 16th.