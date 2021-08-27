Union City Police Chief Announces Retirement

The City of Union City is now seeking a new Chief of Police.

Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News that he has decided to retire from his law enforcement position.(AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said his long career started with his decision to enroll at UT-Martin, following graduation from Joelton High School near Nashville.(AUDIO)

The Chief said his decision to retire brought about mixed emotions.(AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said he will assist in the transition of the new Police Chief, concerning the budget, evidence inventory and other needs.

Interviews for the new Police Chief are scheduled for the last part of October.