Union City Police Chief Ben Yates Reacts to Nashville School Shooting

Union City’s Chief of Police Ben Yates said he was “shocked”, when learning of a school shooting in Nashville on Monday.

The shooting, which claimed a total of seven lives, came only days after the Union City Police Department and other agencies held an intruder training at the high school.

Chief Yates was asked to explain the type of person who commits such a crime.(AUDIO)

The chief said he plans to revue the events pertaining to the shooting at The Covenant School, which could assist local training.(AUDIO)

Nashville police say the deceased shooter, 28 year old Audrey Hale, had no criminal record before planning Monday’s event.