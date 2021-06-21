Union City Police Chief Discusses New Concealed Carry Law

With the recent signing by Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee’s new Concealed Carry gun law will go into effect on July 1st.

The law will allow anyone over the age of 21, along with those in the military ages 18-to-20, to carry a weapon both open and concealed.

While being a strict supporter of the Second Amendment, Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News that he has concerns about the new law.(AUDIO)

Chief Barfield was asked how the passage of Concealed Carry would affect the Union City Police Department.(AUDIO)

With the law becoming official in 10 days, Chief Barfield said he anticipates discussions will be held with his officers.(AUDIO)

With the passage of the law, Tennessee becomes the 19th state to waive the need for a concealed carry permit.