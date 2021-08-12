Union City Police Chief Urges Caution Against Scams

Union City Chief of Police Perry Barfield is urging local residents to be aware of scams by phone and email.

The Chief issued the plea following the discovery of an Obion County resident, who has been scammed for over a half-a-million dollars over the past ten years.

40 year old Royan Smith, of New York, and 52 year old Leonard Mack, of Atlanta, were arrested in Union City on Saturday, after they arrived to receive another large cash payment from the victim.

Chief Barfield told Thunderbolt News the victim was making what she thought, was tax payments on her $50-million dollar lottery win.(AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said the situation that was ongoing with the Obion County resident was actually very dangerous.(AUDIO)

Smith and Mack are being held in the Obion County Jail without bond, following their arraignment this week in General Sessions Court.

Both are charged with conspiracy to commit theft over $250,000.