Union City Police Conduct Seat Belt Checkpoint

Union City police conducted a seat belt checkpoint on Thursday.

In conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, officers were stationed at the intersection of South Home and East Jackson from 11:00 until noon.

During the one hour checkpoint, officers checked 225 vehicles, which included 40 passengers.

Ten drivers were issued citations for non-compliance with the seat belt law, with four passengers also cited.

