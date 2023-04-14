April 13, 2023
Union City Police Conduct Seat Belt Checkpoint

As part of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, the Union City Police Department held a seat belt checkpoint on Thursday. (photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Union City police conducted a seat belt checkpoint on Thursday.

In conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, officers were stationed at the intersection of South Home and East Jackson from 11:00 until noon.

During the one hour checkpoint, officers checked 225 vehicles, which included 40 passengers.

Ten drivers were issued citations for non-compliance with the seat belt law, with four passengers also cited.

Photos from the seat belt checkpoint have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

