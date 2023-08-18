August 18, 2023
Union City Police Continue Investigation Into Shooting    

Union City police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, reports said police received a call of a person laying on the ground beside the office building at Eastgate.

Officers arrived on the scene to find Marvin Keith Anderson, of Union City, with a gunshot wound in the abdomen.

Anderson was transferred to the Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Police reports said a conference with the District Attorney’s office will now be conducted to determine if charges will be filed.

 

