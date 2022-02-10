Union City Police Continue Investigation of Business Burglary

Union City police are continuing their investigation into a burglary at Dr. Roofing, located at 921 North First Street.

Police reports said officers were called Monday morning, after individuals located a broken window at the business, and multiple items missing.

Reports said a big gun safe was broken into, with a .223 AR-15, two 12-gauge Mossburg shotguns, a muzzle loader and 20-gauge Remington shotgun taken.

A smaller safe was opened and emptied in a different room, with a Sig Sauer handgun also taken from a box.

Police reports said a tool believed to be used during the burglary was located in the building, with two sets of foot tracks located near the entry location.

Anyone with any information about the burglary is asked to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.