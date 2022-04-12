Union City Police Continue to Investigate Rash of Vehicle Burglaries

Law enforcement officials in Union City continue to investigate a recent rash of car burglaries around the city.

Multiple items have been taken during the burglaries, with some homeowners posting late night security videos of individuals attempting to gain access into their vehicles.

Police Chief Ben Yates was asked about the rise in successful, and attempted burglaries of vehicles, over the last few months.(AUDIO)

Chief Yates said there are some tips to keep local residents from becoming a victim of vehicle burglary.(AUDIO)

Anyone who has video, or other information pertaining to the recent crimes, is asked to contact the Union City Police Department.