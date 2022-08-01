August 1, 2022
Union City Police Department Begins Collections for Holiday “Shop With a Cop”

Union City police are accepting donations to provide their annual “Shop With a Cop” program for needy children during the Christmas season.

The Union City Police Department is requesting assistance for an upcoming Christmas event.

Officers are planning their “Shop With a Cop” program, which helps needy students in Obion County school’s.

Last year, law enforcement officers received enough donations to shop for 90 area children.

The shopping consisted of clothing and a toy.

Children who attended the event, were selected from referrals from school resource officers, guidance counselors and school officials.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the “Shop With a Cop” program, can make their financial donation in person, or by mail, to the Union City Police Department.

Checks are to be made out to the Union City Police Department Personnel Fund.

Charles Choate

