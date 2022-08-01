Union City Police Department Begins Collections for Holiday “Shop With a Cop”

The Union City Police Department is requesting assistance for an upcoming Christmas event.

Officers are planning their “Shop With a Cop” program, which helps needy students in Obion County school’s.

Last year, law enforcement officers received enough donations to shop for 90 area children.

The shopping consisted of clothing and a toy.

Children who attended the event, were selected from referrals from school resource officers, guidance counselors and school officials.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the “Shop With a Cop” program, can make their financial donation in person, or by mail, to the Union City Police Department.

Checks are to be made out to the Union City Police Department Personnel Fund.