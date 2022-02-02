Union City Police Department Preparing for Possible Dangerous Driving Conditions

The chance of accumulating freezing rain overnight has the Union City Police Department making plans for patrols.

Police Chief Ben Yates said the department has dependable all-wheel drive vehicles to maneuver through typical winter precipitation.

But due to the possibility of icing on the roadways, Chief Yates said officers will use a different approach once the storm system arrives.(AUDIO)

Chief Yates also offered some tips to local residents in advance of the possible frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)

Anyone needing police assistance should contact the Union City Police Department.