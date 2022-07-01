Union City Police Dispatched to Shooting on North Morgan Street

Union City police were dispatched to shots being fired on North Morgan Street.

Reports said officers arrived to recover eleven rounds of ammunition from the 400 block to the 700 block of North Morgan.

The caller advised police the shooting occurred between a Chrysler 300, and a green motorcycle, occupied by a black male traveling north.

Police reports indicated a green fender was found at the location, along with tire markings in the grass, indicating a crash involving the motorcycle.

During their investigation, police found four rounds of .9-mili-meter shells, and seven rounds of 40 caliber shells.