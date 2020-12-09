Union City police are reminding local residents to be cautious with their purchases for the Christmas season.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said a few simple tips at home could help keep someone from becoming a victim of theft.

Chief Barfield also said to never leave packages in a vehicle when shopping from store to store, and for women to not leave a purse in an unattended shopping cart, even for a short period of time.

The chief also encouraged people to park in well lit areas on parking lots, if shopping at night.