Union City police are reminding motorist to be prepared for school buses on the roadway starting Monday.

Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News his officers will be on patrol to secure the safety of those returning to the classroom.

Chief Barfield said the beginning of school also means the changing of speed limits in some areas.

The Chief reminds motorists to watch for children who walk to school, and also urges everyone to avoid the use of their cell phones while driving in school zones.