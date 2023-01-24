Union City Police Forced to Shoot Dog During Attack

Union City police were forced to shot a free running dog, after it attacked another dog on a chain.

Police reports said officers responded to the 1000 block of East Mercer in regards to a loose K-9.

At the scene, officers observed a small dog, and a pit bulldog.

Reports said the owner of the small dog, who admitted to being scared of the pit bulldog, was able to take her animal in the home.

Police then attempted to catch the bulldog, but it ran toward Melrose Street and attacked a dog on a chain behind a residence.

After several attempts to break up the attack, including the spraying of mace, the pit bulldog was shot in the leg.

Reports said the bulldog ran back to the house on Mercer, where it was again shot due to its serious wound.

Police carried the dog to the local Animal Hospital, where it was disposed of.

Police reports said the owner of the pit bulldog, 26 year old Christopher Posey, was charged with harboring a vicious K-9 and a leash law violation.

The chained dog, which was attacked, suffered injuries to its ear and face.