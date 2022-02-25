Union City Police Investigate Additional Vehicle Burglaries

Union City police continue to investigate additional vehicle burglaries.

Reports said officers were called to four locations, where homeowners discovered their vehicles were burglarized.

Reports said officers were called to 1402 Sherwood Drive, where 43 year old Jason Allen reported a Colt .38 Special revolver taken from his wrecker truck.

The burglars also went through another vehicle at the location, but nothing was taken.

Officers were called to 631 East Jackson Street, where 34 year old Macy Chupp discovered the console and glove box rummaged through, with approximately $30 in cash taken.

Police reports said officers were also dispatched to homes on Matthews Street and Russell Street, where vehicles were entered, but nothing was taken.

Union City police are again reminding all residents to lock their vehicles at all times, and to never leave valuables or guns in a vehicle unattended.