Union City Police Investigate Apartment Burglary

Union City police are investigating an apartment burglary, in which several items were taken.

Police reports said officers were called to 2304 Norwood Avenue, where 23 year old Robbie Travez Thomas discovered the break-in after returning home from work.

Reports said a back door glass was broken to gain entry, with parts of the apartment ransacked.

An initial survey of the scene showed an Xbox game system and controllers, two pair of Jordan tennis shoes, two magazines to a Glock handgun and $1,500 in cash was taken from the residence.

During the investigation, officers discovered the back door to another residence had been kicked open, but no entry was made.