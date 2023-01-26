Union City Police Investigate Beauty Salon Burglary

Union City police were called to investigate the burglary of a beauty salon.

Reports said officers were dispatched to One Touch Beauty Salon, on East Bransford Street, after an employee arrived to find dirt and glass in the floor.

When discovering two holes in the back door glass, the employee left the building and called police.

Reports said the owners of the business, Robert and Christy Fulton of Union City, arrived on the scene.

Ms. Fulton told officers that approximately $200 in cash was missing from her station drawer, along with $25-to-$30 from the candy box.

Damage to the back door entry point was also estimated at around $250.