Union City Police Investigate Business Burglary

Union City police were called to investigate a burglary at a commercial building on Graham Road.

Reports said officers spoke with 44 year old Trinity Lee Parks, of South Fulton, who arrived at work to find the main door and office door unlocked.

Parks also discovered a window broken from the outside in the office area.

Police reports said it was discovered that a new Dewalt miter saw, and a Kobalt sliding miter saw, were taken during the burglary.

The value of the stolen items was listed at $1,000.