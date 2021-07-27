Union City Police Investigate Car Burglaries and Thefts

The Union City Police Department is investigating multiple car burglaries and two auto thefts.

Reports said the crimes occurred from the areas of East Church Street, Waddell Street, North Ury Street and North Division Street.

The incidents occurred during the early morning hours on Monday.

Union City police encouraged all residents to lock their vehicles, and to never leave valuables or keys inside a vehicle.

Anyone with information concerning Monday’s burglaries and theft are urged to contact the Union City Police Department or Crime Stoppers Tip-Line.