Union City Police Investigate Catalytic Converter Theft

Union City police were dispatched to investigate a stolen catalytic converter.

Reports said officers arrived at the Old Rives Road residence, where 63 year old Greg White informed them of the theft from a 2005 Winnebago.

White told officers everything was fine when he started the vehicle on July 4th, but noticed it was very loud when he started it again on July 10th.

Reports said White discovered the catalytic converter had been cut off, with the suspect or suspects unknown at this time.

The value of the theft was listed at $1,500.