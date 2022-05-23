May 23, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Union City Police…

Union City Police Investigate Counterfeit Money

Union City Police Investigate Counterfeit Money

Union City police were called to Pockets, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate the passing of counterfeit money.

Reports said a white male entered the store on May 13th and got a drink from the cooler.

As the clerk was ringing up the purchase, the individual asked if she could give change for two $50 bills.

The clerk reportedly gave the suspect $100 dollars in cash, and he left the store.

A short time later, it was learned the $50 dollar bills were bogus.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology