Union City Police Investigate Counterfeit Money

Union City police were called to Pockets, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate the passing of counterfeit money.

Reports said a white male entered the store on May 13th and got a drink from the cooler.

As the clerk was ringing up the purchase, the individual asked if she could give change for two $50 bills.

The clerk reportedly gave the suspect $100 dollars in cash, and he left the store.

A short time later, it was learned the $50 dollar bills were bogus.