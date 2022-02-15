Union City Police Investigate Home Burglary

Union City police were called to Beck Street to investigate a possible aggravated burglary at a residence.

Reports said officers spoke with 29 year old Mary Jane Phelps, who discovered items taken from the home.

Reports said Ms. Phelps was away from the residence for a few days, and returned to discover the back door unlocked.

When looking around the home, reports said Ms. Phelps found her Playstation 4 was missing, along with all five Playstation games and approximately 50 DVD’s.

The value of the theft was listed at just under $600.