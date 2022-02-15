February 15, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Union City Police…

Union City Police Investigate Home Burglary

Union City Police Investigate Home Burglary

Union City police were called to Beck Street to investigate a possible aggravated burglary at a residence.

Reports said officers spoke with 29 year old Mary Jane Phelps, who discovered items taken from the home.

Reports said Ms. Phelps was away from the residence for a few days, and returned to discover the back door unlocked.

When looking around the home, reports said Ms. Phelps found her Playstation 4 was missing, along with all five Playstation games and approximately 50 DVD’s.

The value of the theft was listed at just under $600.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology