Union City Police Investigate Rash of Vehicle Burglaries

Union City police have been called to investigate multiple vehicle burglaries.

Police reports said the burglaries have occurred in the area of Highland Avenue, Edwards Street and Sherwood Drive.

Victims reported the thefts are being made by three individuals, who are wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.

The most recent burglaries resulted in approximately $40 taken from one car console, and a .9-milimeter handgun valued at $500 taken from another vehicle.

Other cars have been rummaged through by the individuals, with nothing reported missing.

Union City police are now urging residents to lock their vehicle doors, and to never leave valuables or firearms unattended in a vehicle.

Anyone who may have information about the car burglaries are urged to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crime Stoppers tipline.