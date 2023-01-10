Union City Police Investigate Stolen Catalytic Converter at Second Baptist Church

Union City police were contacted about the theft of a catalytic converter from a church van on North Everett Boulevard.

Police reports said Larry Mitchell told officers the catalytic converter was taken from a Ford E350 on the parking lot of Second Baptist Church.

Mitchell said the last known date the converter was attached to the van was on December 1st.

Reports said nothing was missing on other vehicles that were located on the parking lot.

The cost to restore the converter and labor was listed at around $1,000.

Police asked the church to review security video from the time of the theft.