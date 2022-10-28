Union City Police Investigate Stolen Cell Phone

Union City police were called to investigate a stolen cell phone.

Reports said officers were dispatched to Walmart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to speak with Courtney Alexander, of Rutherford.

At the scene, Ms. Alexander said she was looking at sizes of infant clothing, when she set her phone down and walked away.

Police were able to track the iPhone 12 phone to the Rosewood Inn.

Reports said attempts to locate the phone at the location were unsuccessful.

The value of the theft was listed at $1,200.