Union City Police Investigate Stolen Rifles

Union City police were dispatched concerning the theft of guns from a vehicle.

Reports said officers were called to G&H Tool and Die on Fifth Street, where they spoke with 36 year old Derek Wayne Stanley, of Kenton.

At the scene, Stanley told officers he went deer hunting on December 18th, but discovered his 30.06 Savage rifle, and a .22-caliber Rossi missing from the truck on the 22nd.

Stanley said he was not sure if the guns were taken at his home in Kenton, or at his place of work.

Union City police entered the stolen guns into the National Crime Information Center.