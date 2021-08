Union City police were called to investigate a stolen truck and trailer.

Reports said officers arrived at 407 West Florida Avenue to speak with Stephan Bell.

Bell told police that he discovered his 2001 Ford Ranger missing from his driveway, with a 5×8 metal utility trailer attached to it.

The truck was described as white in color, with a Tennessee license plate number of 6F39U9.

The value of the truck and trailer was listed at $2,800.