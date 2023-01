The Union City Police Department was informed of a stolen vehicle.

Reports said Scott Spence, with Car Mart, told officers a 2015 white Chrysler 200 was taken from the parking lot at 2606 West Main Street.

Spence said the theft was discovered on December 15th, but checks with car haulers and other locations indicated the vehicle had not been accidentally picked up.

Police entered the stolen vehicle into the National Crime Information Center.