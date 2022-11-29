Union City Police Investigate Theft of Catalytic Converters at a Church

Union City police were called to investigate the theft of catalytic converters.

On Sunday, officers responded to First Pentecostal Church on West Main Street, after the converters were discovered missing on church vans.

Reports said Dwayne Uzzle told officers a van left to pick up children, when the driver noticed the loud sound as they pulled from the parking lot.

The driver observed the catalytic converter appeared to have been cut off, with Uzzle finding two additional vans with the converters stolen.

Uzzle stated he was not sure when the converters were removed from the vans, but would review the security system to determine if an individual or vehicle was caught on the church property.