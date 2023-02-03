Union City Police Investigate Theft of Heater and Generators From Lowes

Union City police were called to Lowes, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate a report of theft.

At the scene, officers spoke with a Loss Prevention employee, who stated the theft occurred on the night of January 24th.

The employee stated two unknown black males entered Lowes and were seen on camera with two 8,000 watt generators, and a 14,000 btu kerosene heater on a cart.

Reports said one of the individuals was then seen leaving with the unpaid merchandise through a fire exit.

The second subject went out the front door into the parking lot, where the two men then loaded the generators and heater into a truck.

Police have now issued an arrest warrant for an individual from Memphis concerning the theft.

The value of the theft was listed at just over $2,800.