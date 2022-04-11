Union City Police Investigating Attempted Break-In and Theft of Items

Union City police were called to investigate an attempted break-in and theft on East Cheatham Street.

Reports said officers arrived at The Bridge of West Tennessee, and spoke with Amber Howell.

Ms. Howell said she was looking at video footage of outside cameras, and noticed an unknown white male attempting to break into the shop door by force.

The camera then showed the individual taking a large bag full of donated items from a drop-off storage container.

Police reports said the individual left the location by walking north, after taking the bag of unknown contents.

Reports said officers are still investigating the theft and attempted break-in, and are seeking to learn the identity of the individual involved.