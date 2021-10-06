Union City Police Investigating Break-In

Union City police were called to investigate a break-in on Old Troy Road.

Reports said homeowner Nancy Kearns told officers that when returning to her home on September 30th, she noticed a large concrete block on the back porch.

The back door to the residence had been broken into, and some items were discovered missing.

The police report said a 10-person tent was taken, along with Stoeger 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith and Wesson pistol.

The value of the stolen items was placed at over $1,300.

Police are continuing their investigation, and ask that anyone with information on the break-in to contact the Union City Police Department or Crimestoppers Tip-Line.