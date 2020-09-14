Union City police are still investigating the burglary of a vehicle at a local business.

On Sunday, officers spoke with 38 year old Jillian Carol Qualls, of Union City, who was parked at her salon on 223 South First Street.

Reports said Ms. Qualls arrived at the salon around 5:30 Sunday afternoon and left around 11:00.

When leaving for the night, Ms. Qualls told officers she discovered the passenger side door of her vehicle was open.

Police reports said someone had rummaged through the car, with approximately $100 in loose change taken from the console, along with a prescription pill organizer and clothing.

Officers searched the area and located clothing and prescription medication belonging to Ms. Qualls, which had been discarded behind Simmons Bank.

Police now hope surveillance video can help identify the person responsible for the theft.