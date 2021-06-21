Union City Police Investigating Missing Money at Local Restaurant

Union City police are investigating stolen money from a local restaurant.

Police reports said officers spoke with an employee of Zaxby’s, on West Reelfoot Avenue, who said the theft occurred from October of 2020 until this month of June.

Investigators have learned an employee was allegedly voiding sales, giving the impression that funds were being returned to customers.

Reports said the loss to the business is just over $14,000.

The investigation into the missing money is still ongoing.