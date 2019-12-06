Union City police are seeking public assistance in the murder of a Union City woman.

Police reports said just before 10:30 Thursday night, 37 year old Semika Davis was found lying in the street in the 700 block of East Martin Luther King Drive.

The report said Ms. Davis was found to have suffered a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the shooting of Ms. Davis, or her whereabouts on Thursday night, are urged to contact the Union City Police Department or their CrimeStoppers Tip-Line.