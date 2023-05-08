Union City Police Investigating Return of Fake Merchandise at Wal-Mart Store

Union City police were called to Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, in reference to a theft.

Reports said the Asset Protection Investigator told police of a fraudulent return of merchandise.

Investigations revealed the suspect in the case took two fake Apple watches, and placed them into real Apple watch boxes.

The individual brought the watches into the Union City store, along with a receipt from Portage, Indiana, and was refunded $858 dollars.

When store officials examined the watches, they determined them to be fake.

Police reports said the same type incidents have occurred at Wal-Mart stores in Martin and Dyersburg.