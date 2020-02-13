Two people from Jackson received gunshot wounds last night at East Gate Apartments in Union City.

Police reports said officers were dispatched just after 10:00 to the 500 block area of Nash Street in reference to gunshots being fired.

While in route, officers learned of two subjects at Reelfoot Marathon on South Miles Avenue, who had received gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, reports said 32 year old Keith Anderson and 29 year old Donnie Douglas were transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Douglas was treated and released with minor injuries, while Anderson was transported to Regional One in Memphis.

Police say the incident occurred in the parking lot of East Gate Village Apartments and is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Union City Police, or their CrimeStoppers Tip Line.