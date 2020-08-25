Union City police continue to investigate the firing of gunshots from a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police reports said officers were first called to shots being fired in the area of South 2nd Street and West Bransford Street.

When speaking with an individual at this location, officers received a second call of shots being fired at South 3rd Street.

When speaking with a witness at this location, police learned multiple shots came from a vehicle containing four individuals.

The witness reported the front and back passengers were shooting guns in an unknown direction while sitting on the window ledges.

Reports said officers located seven bullet casings from a 9-milimeter gun, in the roadway on East Florida Avenue.