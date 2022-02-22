Union City Police Investigating Stolen ATV and Trailer

Union City police were called to investigate a stolen ATV and trailer from Hale Construction on 317 West Reelfoot Avenue.

Reports said officers spoke with Brian Hale, of Obion, who discovered the 2020 Polaris Scrambler, and A-frame tilt trailer, missing last Friday morning.

Hale told officers he and his son parked the four wheeler and trailer in the back parking area of the office sometime around noon last Thursday.

Reports said the ATV and trailer were then stolen between the time that Hale left the office around 5:00, and returned at 8:00 on Friday morning.

Police did discover tread marks in the grass, indicating a vehicle backed-up to the trailer, then headed on South 4th Street.

Police reports described the Polaris Scrambler as black and red in color, with the trailer also black in color.

The value of the theft was listed at $18,500.