July 12, 2023
Union City Police Investigating Stolen Handgun

Union City police are investigating the theft of a firearm from a residence.

Police reports said 23 year old Kia Aiken, of Union City, came to the police department to report the theft of a Glock 40 caliber handgun.

Ms. Aiken said the gun was in the original box, and was located in a dresser drawer of her High School Drive apartment.

Reports said the gun, and two magazines, were taken sometime after 8:00 on July 4th.

Police reports said the serial number was obtained for the stolen gun.

Charles Choate

