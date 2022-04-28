Union City Police Investigating Stolen Items From The Bridge

Union City police were called to investigate the theft of items from 108 East Cheatam Street.

Reports said officers spoke with Amber Howell at The Bridge, who reported the theft from the location.

Ms. Howell told police that white female, in a white SUV, pulled up to the drop off trailer and took three or four bags filled with miscellaneous donated items.

Ms. Howell said security video also showed a white male, who was riding a bicycle, also taking items from the trailer.

The identity of those responsible for the thefts has not been determined at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.