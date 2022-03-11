Union City Police Investigating Stolen Package from Business

Union City police were called to investigate a stolen package from a business.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to Union City Nutrition, on South First Street, where they spoke with owner, Amanda Autry.

Ms. Autry said she received a FedEx notification of a package delivery at the business at 6:11 last Friday night.

A call was made to a nearby employee, who arrived at the business at 6:20, to find the package missing.

The following day, Ms. Autry said she contacted the FedEx company, and was told the package was placed at the front door.

The value of the missing package was listed at $1,452.

Police say it was unknown who committed the theft at this time.