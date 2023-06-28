Union City Police Investigating Stolen Railroad Ties

Union City police are seeking to identify the person responsible for stealing railroad ties.

Reports said Patrick Randolph, the Vice-President of Operations for Union City Terminal Railroad, told officers that between June 20th and the 22nd, someone took eight railroad ties valued at $640.

Randolph said the ties were beside the railroad track, and weighed between 200 and 400 pounds each.

Reports said police have possibly identified a vehicle that may have been involved in the theft, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Union City Police Department or their CrimeStoppers Tip-Line.