Union City Police Investigating Stolen Truck

Union City police were called to investigate a stolen vehicle from 731 South Sunswept Drive Apartments.

Reports said officers spoke with the vehicle owner, 26 year old Bradley Pierce Alexander, who reported his 1991 Toyota truck missing.

Alexander told officers that he had denied a request to take a female home the previous night, with his truck then discovered missing the following morning.

Reports said Alexander had the keys in his possession.

The following day, police received a video from a neighbor of Alexander, which showed three individuals getting into the truck.

Police are now seeking the whereabouts of those individuals in the case.