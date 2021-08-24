Union City Police Investigating Storage Facility Thefts

Union City police were called to investigate the theft of items from a storage facility.

Reports said officers responded to 1119 South Ury Street, where 49 year old Jesse Ray Peters Jr. found multiple items taken from his unit.

Peters told officers the theft occurred sometime between 3:00 on Thursday afternoon and 1:00 on Saturday afternoon.

Items missing included a battery charger, generator, a cooler and four brand new tires from a Polaris Razor, all valued at over $2,300.

Police reports said the theft appeared to have come by climbing over the wall of an adjacent unit, after unsuccessful attempts to remove the lock latch on the roll up door.